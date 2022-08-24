MANSFIELD --The "Field of Monsters" art show symposium has reached a crossroads in 2022.
Figuratively, not literally.
"The theme of this year's symposium is crossroads," said Bryan Gladden of Mansfield, one of the organizers for the annual art show and community conversation event.
"People can incorporate crossroads into their art for the show if they want, but they certainly don't have to," he said.
The idea behind monster-based artwork began in 2014 with Main Street Books in Mansfield.
The popular book store closed in 2020. But Gladden, a regular customer, helped to revive "The Field of Monsters" in 2021 with the help of others, including Carmone Macfarlane with The Phoenix Brewing Co. in Mansfield.
One of the coolest aspects of the project is you don't need to be an artist to participate. Nor do you need to spend a lot of money.
The "monster" artwork should not be a new painting. Gladden said participants can pick up a painting at a thrift store or even find an old one in their home.
Just make sure it's of little value. Because you are going to paint your own monster(s) onto it.
Organizers suggested visiting https://weburbanist.com/2014/07/27/just-add-monsters-chris-mcmahons-modified-thrift-store-art/3/ to get some ideas for their projects.
Participants need to pre-register online by visiting https://fieldofmonsters.org/2022-field-of-monsters-art-registration-form.
One of the improvements this year, according to organizers, is a planned "monster walk" through downtown businesses.
"We have some downtown businesses, and we're still gathering a few more, who will display artworks so that we can have an actual monster walk," Macfarlane said.
"We will have a full list of businesses once they select their pieces," he said. "We have so many amazing little shops and restaurants downtown, just amazing places.
"It will be nice to come down and spend the afternoon, find new places and see the artwork. There's so much cool stuff downtown," she said.
It's a community art show/exhibition, not a competition, organizers stressed. All art will be on display and every participant will have an opportunity to sell their work during a closing event Oct. 30 at The Phoenix.
The symposium itself will be Oct. 14 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Playhouse with the aforementioned "crossroads" theme.
Scheduled speakers are Deanna West-Torrence, founder and CEO of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative; Aurelio Diaz, 5th Ward Mansfield City Council member; Dr. Kip Curtis, a professor at OSU-Mansfield; and Andrea Wittmer, head librarian at Bromfield Library & Information Commons on the OSU-Mansfield Campus; and Debra Weaver, director of Love on a Mission.
Steve Russell, workforce development coordinator for the Mansfield-Richland County Public Library, will emcee the symposium.
Gladden cited examples of the community at the crossroads -- physically and otherwise.
"Mansfield is at the intersections of Interstate 71 and U.S. 30, which is a physical crossroads," he said. "Then you have personal crossroads, like leaving high school and going into college or entering or leaving8 a relationship.
"There are also social crossroads, like how do we discuss or create conversations about racism and sexism in a civil way," Gladden said.
"That's what this symposium, and then the Q&A, is about ... encourage continual talks about these pieces and parts. I think there's a direct relation sometimes between the physical location and what's going on in the social settings," Gladden said.
"I think Mansfield itself is at a crossroads in regards to who or what we are as a city with, since we've lost Tappan, Westinghouse and GM. We seem to be searching right now for that identity of where we are now," he said.
Macfarlane said, "I think sometimes that crossroads that people come to is often something symbolic ... a monstrous event."