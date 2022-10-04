Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn

 Russ Harrington

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Loretta Lynn has passed away at age 90. She died peacefully in her sleep early in the morning Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Throughout her 60-year career, Lynn achieved the highest level of success with over 50 Top 10 Hits including “Fist City,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “You’re Lookin’ At Country,” “Don’t Come Home A Drinking,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and more. Lynn also recorded legendary duets with The Wilburne Brothers, Ernest Tubb, and Conway Twitty.

Tags