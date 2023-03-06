Farewell to Rap Tour in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Cody Nicolas wears many hats. The lead singer and guitarist of Narrow / Arrow also teaches music to students at Pioneer, plays guitar in the local punk band, The Touch, and writes hooks with rapper Taj Torrence in their project, Apollo xU. 

Nicolas is also tasked with promoting the Farewell to Rap Tour, a regional hip hop event featuring a few “heavy hitters” that is making a stop in Mansfield on Thursday, March 9 at The Electric Co.

IMG_7853.JPG

Cody Nicolas with The Touch.

