MANSFIELD -- Harold Myers is a glass-half-full type of guy who's never met a stranger. Family members believe it's that upbeat outlook that keeps him going.
At almost 100 years old, he still lives independently with his wife Margaret, drives their car and does his own grocery shopping.
"People always think he’s about 20 years younger than he actually is," Myers' grandson Dan Smith said. “Sometimes he actually has to get out his driver’s license because people think he’s lying (about his age)."
In an effort to make his 100th birthday extra special, Myers' family has set up a P.O. Box in Ontario. They hope to collect birthday cards and surprise him when he celebrates his centennial birthday on June 8.
Smith and his wife Kayla came up with the idea after seeing how happy Myers was upon receiving a few birthday cards a few years ago.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
“Being 100, he doesn't really get on social media, so i think it's a really fun way for him to interact with people," Smith said.
Anyone who wants to wish Myers a happy birthday can send a card to P.O. Box 310, Ontario, Ohio 44862.
Myers grew up poor in Lexington.
After serving in the United States military during World War II, he met his wife in 1947 while working at Mansfield Tire and Rubber Company. Margaret worked as a secretary, Harold as an accountant in the Cost Department.
They dated for three years and married on May 28, 1950. The couple share three children together, John and Dan Myers, and their late daughter Ellen Myers.
Support Our Journalism
If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.