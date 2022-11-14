MANSFIELD -- Family Life Counseling Psychiatric Services has announced three new programs: Comprehensive Adolescent Behavioral Health Services (CABHS), Mobile Response Stabilization Services (MRSS) and Level Up Wellness & Recovery.
Each program with its own specific goal.
CABHS is customized treatment planning to specifically match the unique needs of each adolescent and their family.
Family Life uses a family systems approach that has been shown to help family members to get better more quickly and for the progress to be sustained longer. Offering a wide range of custom services to assist families going through difficult times.
“I see the difference in my child and how she continues to adjust to life.” - FLCPS Client Services provided through CABHS include:
● MRSS - Mobile Response Stabilization Services
● IHBS - In Home Based Services
● Arukah - Strategic Family Systems Therapy
● Outpatient Psychiatric Services & Psychiatric Services (emergent)
● Life Coaching
● Restorative Practices
● School Based Services
● AOD Early Intervention Program
● Adolescent Sex Offender Treatment (Impact & Boundaries)
● Adolescent Sexual Abuse Survivors Program (Restoration & Renewal)
● CISM - Critical Incident Stress Management
CABHS will be available starting today.
For more information on CABHS, call 419-774-9969 or visit us at www.flcps.com/cabhs MRSS, a new family crisis relief program, is an assistance response service that offers a new way for families with youth and young adults up to age 21 in a situational crisis to receive timely assistance and up to 42 days of ongoing intensive, in-home services and linkage to on-going support.
“My family learned how to use better communication skills and to avoid yelling and fighting when discussing things.”
- FLCPS Client
Features and benefits of MRSS include:
● Safety assessments
● De-escalation
● Peer support
● Skill building
● Community
MRSS will be available starting today. For more information on MRSS, call 419-564-7305 or visit us at www.flcps.com/mrss
Level Up Wellness & Recovery uses a holistic lens, this program was developed to meet clients where they are. By creating a network and team of providers, we are able to better assess biological, psychological, social, and spiritual wellness. We aim to increase positive outcomes and reduce client time within treatment, as well as reduce the need for medication assisted treatment.
Treatment Components:
● Addiction Medicine & Patient Education, provided by Ohio Health
● Fitness Education & Clinical Services, provided by Level Up Wellness & Recovery powered by Family Life Counseling
It is our intention to assist clients in the incorporation of physical regulation as part of their recovery blueprint to maximize the biochemical and physiological restoration.
This will be accomplished by the following:
● Educate clients on different types of exercise & impacts on recovery
● Educate clients on exercise safety and by use of proper form
● Empower clients through personal coaching and training
● Provide a safe space for clients to learn how to exercise
● Provide group activities and workouts to strengthen social connection in recovery
Sign up with Zach Reeder, CDCA, NASM CPT by calling 419-774-9969 or email zreeder@flcps.com today.
About Family Life Counseling Psychiatric
Services Family Life was organized and opened under the direction of Dr. Steven Burggraf in 1999. With very small beginnings, Dr. Burggraf established a working relationship with Richland County Children Services and Richland County Juvenile Court. His primary focus was to provide mental health and adolescent substance use disorder treatment services, but he quickly added services as needs were apparent.
Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.