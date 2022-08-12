MANSFIELD -- The latest results from the Richland County Junior Fair Board include the Style Revue, Sheep Show, Swine Show and Rabbit Show. They were provided by the fair board on Friday morning.
Style Revue Awards
Style Revue Best of Show: Marissa Barciz, Next Generation 4-H
Reserve Style Revue Best of Show: McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Junior Model: Audrey King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Class Winners
Sew for Others: McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Sew Fun
1st – Marissa Barciz, Next Generation 4-H
2nd – Mariah Barciz, Next Generation 4-H
3rd – Audrey King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Rabbit Show
Grand Champion Market Rabbits: Kensley Burrer, Blackfork Friends 4-H
Reserve Champion Market Rabbit: Courtney Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
3rd place champion – Rylie Davidson, Country Clovers 4-H
4th place champion – Jalana Lawhun, All Star Gang 4-H
5th place champion – Sadie Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
6th place champion – Ty Dawson, Country Clovers 4-H
7th place champion – Wyatt Biglin, Red & Gray Gang 4-H
8th place champion – Maria Knight, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Pro Showmanship
1st – Katrina Beer, Richland Round-Up 4-H
2nd – Sadie Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
3rd – Anna Blanton, Next Generation 4-H
4th – Shelby Van Pelt, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
5th – Madison Montgomery, Blackfork Friends 4-H
17-18 Years Showmanship
1st – Katrina Beer, Richland Round-Up 4-H
2nd – Megan Lindenberger, Plymouth FFA
14-16 Years Showmanship
1st – Sadie Howarth, Bibs & Boots 4-H
2nd – Lillian Heydinger, That Udder Club 4-H
3rd – Jena Lafon, Shelby FFA
4th – Carson Secriskey, Richland Round-Up 4-H
5th – Aubrey Holly, Triangle T 4-H
11-13 Years Showmanship
1st – Madison Montgomery, Blackfork Friends 4-H
2nd – McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
3rd – Ava Irwin, Triangle T 4-H
4th – Finlay Rowlands, Next Generation 4-H
5th – Abigail Secriskey, Richland Round-Up 4-H
8-10 Years Showmanship
1st – Mia Mullens, New Edition 4-H
2nd – Levi Rabquer, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
3rd – Molly Mutchler, Next Generation 4-H
4th – Trevor Stacy, New Edition 4-H
5th – Kaiden Lee, That Udder Club 4-H
Novice B Showmanship
1st – Shelby Van Pelt, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
2nd – Addison Shura, Shelby FFA
Novice A Showmanship
1st – Anna Blanton, Next Generation 4-H
2nd – Beau Blanton, Next Generation 4-H
3rd – K. Sanders, Richland Round-Up 4-H
4th – W. Owens, Richland Round-Up 4-H
Breeding Rabbit Champion: Katrina Beer, Richland Round-up 4-H
Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit: Anna Blanton, Next Generation 4-H
Sheep Show
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA
Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Mariah Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
3rd place champion – Natalie Korbas, Bibs & Boots 4-H
4th place champion – Shelby Bays, Next Generation 4-H
5th place champion – Ethan Staley, Clear Fork FFA
6th place champion – Kelsey Snyder, Shelby FFA
7th place champion – KC Cooke, Bibs & Boots 4-H
8th place champion – Ethan Staley, Clear Fork FFA
Pro Showmanship
1st – Reece Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
2nd – Ethan Staley, Clear Fork FFA
3rd – Shelby Bays, Next Generation 4-H
4th – KC Cooke, Bibs & Boots 4-H
5th – Bryson Bays, Next Generation 4-H
17-18 Years Showmanship
1st – Ethan Staley, Clear Fork FFA
2nd – Mariah Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
14-16 Years Showmanship
1st – Reece Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
2nd – Natalie Korbas, Bibs & Boots 4-H
3rd – Abby Snyder, Shelby FFA
4th – Isabelle Temple, Richland County Livestock Lovers 4-H
5th – Kelsey Snyder, Shelby FFA
11-13 Years Showmanship
1st – Shelby Bays, Next Generation 4-H
2nd – Karlie Walp, Bibs & Boots 4-H
3rd – Kayne Cooke, Shelby FFA
4th – Brinley Korbas, Bibs & Boots 4-H
5th – Alivia Fritz, Ganges Happy Hearts 4-H
8-10 Years Showmanship
1st – KC Cooke, Bibs & Boots 4-H
2nd – Tynley Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
Novice B Showmanship
1st – Sara Hoffer, Great Expectations 4-H
2nd – Ky Pamer, Clear Fork FFA
3rd – Rylie Lane, Lucas FFA
Novice A Showmanship
1st – Bryson Bays, Next Generation 4-H
2nd – Landon McFarland, Great Expectations 4-H
3rd – Ava Estep, Farmhand Friends, 4-H
4th – Kaiden Lee, That Udder Club 4-H
5th – Whitney Barrett, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Grand Champion Ewe: Reece Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
Reserve Champion Ewe: Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA.
Swine Show
Grand Champion Market Hog: Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
Reserve Champion Market Hog: Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
3rd place champion – Carson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
4th place champion – Madison Boyer, Lucas FFA
5th place champion – Lane Schuster, Great Expectations 4-H
6th place champion – Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA
7th place champion – Kendra Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H
8th place champion – Emerie Van Dine, Rusty Riders 4-H
Pro Showmanship
1st – Jace Craner, Richland County Livestock Lovers 4-H
2nd – Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
3rd – Cadence Fairchild, Shelby FFA
4th – Lane Schuster, Great Expectations 4-H
5th – Meredith Wolf, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
17-18 Years Showmanship
1st – Jace Craner, Richland County Livestock Lovers 4-H
2nd – Trayden Schumacher, Rusty Riders 4-H
3rd – Natalie Channing, Plymouth FFA
4th – Emma Parsons, Shelby FFA
14-16 Years Showmanship
1st – Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
2nd – Kennedy Studer, Shelby FFA
3rd – Taylor Wolf, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
4th – Kendra Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H
5th – Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA
11-13 Years Showmanship
1st – Lane Schuster, Great Expectations 4-H
2nd – Carson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
3rd – Makenzi Mills, Blackfork Friends 4-H
4th – Riley Canterberry, Red & Gray Gang 4-H
5th – Karlie Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H
8-10 Years Showmanship
1st – Lillian Muntis, Red & Gray Gang 4-H
Novice B Showmanship
1st – Saige Guegold, Farmhand Friends 4-H
2nd – Allison Roll, Shelby FFA
3rd – Emerson Docherty, Richland County Livestock Lovers 4-H
Novice A Showmanship
1st – Meredith Wolf, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
2nd – Kash Cooke, Bibs & Boots 4-H
3rd – Easton Parsons, Rusty Riders 4-H
4th – Bryson Bays, Next Generation 4-H
5th – Griffin Thrush, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H