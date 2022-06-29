MANSFIELD -- The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC), City of Mansfield Police Department, Richland County Children Services and We ACT are preparing for Kay Day honoring NECIC community organizer Geneva 'Kay' Smith.
In December 2019 the community lost an angel with the passing of Geneva “Kay” Smith.
"As our community organizer, Kay was dedicated to making a difference in the North End," said Brigitte Coles, Richland County Children Services, Community Engagement Specialist.
"She was such a profound light in the lives around her and we only hope to keep her work and name alive. With the help of Kay’s sister, Aretha Grier, and members of the community; we have created 'Kay Day' to celebrate all of Kay’s accomplishments and to shine light on her influence on those around her."
Smith was a prominent influence in the community. Her love for the City of Mansfield touched everyone that she reached.
Some of the initiatives and programs she led were: The North End Elder Program, Neighbor Up Night, WeACT, M-CAV, Open Table, My Brother’s Keeper, and more. She also was an active partner with the Mansfield Police Department.
Kay Day will be held on July 30 at the NECIC Urban Farm, 311 Bowman St. Mansfield. Festivities will go from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be a free cookout, kid’s games, along with a bounce house and other activities.
This day will also serve as a day to uplift mothers who have lost a child recently and kids in the community that need school supplies -- both are groups that Smith was passionate about.
The groups are also actively working to secure funds for this event.
