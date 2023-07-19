Richland County Fair Nature Park
The Richland County Fair Nature Park will be the hub of activity when the fair begins Sunday. (Submitted Photo)

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Fair returns Aug. 6 to 12, with plenty of events planned at the Nature Park.

These exciting events will be fun for the whole family, and you do not want to miss out on them. At the Nature Park you can relax on new benches shaded by large trees and surrounded by beautiful native plant gardens, enjoy natural resources and environmental programs, and listen to live music.

