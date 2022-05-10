MANSFIELD -- Local residents can enjoy free family-friendly activities and outdoor movies this summer in downtown Mansfield. This is a Richland County Foundation Mansfield Rising project.
Partners in the project are the Renaissance Theatre, Little Buckeye Children’s Museum, Mansfield Richland County Public Library, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and Idea Works.
Mark your calendars for the following movies: Hook on June 8, Wreck It Ralph on July 13, and Finding Nemo on Aug. 10. The movies will be shown on the grassy area known as the plaza between the Renaissance Theatre and Theatre 166. Parking is located behind the theatre off Third Street.
Activities will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the movie at 8:30 p.m. In the event of rain, the movie will be shown inside the Renaissance Theatre.
The Little Buckeye Children’s Museum will set up its Imagination Stations, the library will bring its bookmobile and host a craft, Nationwide Children’s Hospital will set up an obstacle course, and Idea Works will line up at least one food truck per movie.
About the Mansfield Rising Project
In 2018, the Richland County Foundation leadership took an unusual track to develop an investment strategy for downtown Mansfield. Instead of hiring a professional consulting firm, it had a citizen-led group create the plan.
The Foundation turned regular citizens into consultants which gives depth and authenticity to the plan. It provides a road map for projects and opportunities for partnerships to continue the renaissance of Mansfield.
The vision is for Mansfield to become an optimal place to conduct business, gather and live.
This vision can be achieved through five key areas: effective land use, wayfinding, technical assistance for business, branding and marketing, and safety.
The Guiding Principles of the plan are downtown is everyone’s neighborhood, big city amenities with a small-town feel, sustainable change happens incrementally and placemaking is economic development.
This is a plan for any organization, business, citizen, or group looking to get involved. To be successful, this must be a comprehensive effort.
Costs range from sweat equity to millions of dollars. The Foundation will continue to lead, convene, guide, and fund efforts that support this plan. It will be implemented at various speeds and through various organizations with a result of a better downtown.
To read the plan go to richlandcountyfoundation.org, click “Community Impact” then the “Mansfield Rising” tab.
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Collaborating with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.