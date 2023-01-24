Emerging Artists photo

A team of regional actors on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, both at 8 p.m. for Funnie. Women Most Wicked will be workshopped publicly on Feb. 3 and 4. The Sweet Everlasting will be staged on May 5 and 6.

MANSFIELD -- The Emerging Artists Festival at The Renaissance Theatre is designed to guide, encourage, support, and advocate for artists of all ages who wish to find their own voice through the creation of original works.

This event will showcase five new works including Trollop: The Trials and Titillations of the Infamous Moll Flanders; Gloria Mundi; Funnie: Or, the Most Lamentable Comedie of Jane the Foole; Women Most Wicked; and The Sweet Everlasting.

