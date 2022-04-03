This event billed as one of the area's largest bake sales with thousands of baked goods featuring traditional ethnic recipes and sweet treats.
In addition to the annual event, a presale of pierogis and cabbage rolls will be held on Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria. The presale gives individuals an additional opportunity to pick up two of the biggest fan favorites ahead of the main bake sale.
A small army of volunteers will again prepare over 3,000 cabbage rolls, hundreds of potica rolls, braided breads, and butter rings. This year, fan favorites are also making a return, including hundreds of chocolate candies, potato and egg salads, and various ethnic and baked goods.
The Easter Bake Sale lunch will also return on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with many fan favorites on the menu, including fresh cabbage rolls, broccoli and cheese soup, sloppy joes, and hot dogs for the kids.
“This event continues to be successful thanks to our small army of volunteers who do all the preparations for this event,” said bake sale coordinator Ann Brown. “Many of them could not help the last couple of years because of the pandemic, but many familiar faces are back to help make this event a success.”
Proceeds from the Easter Bake Sale go towards purchasing wine, hosts, and other liturgical items the church uses throughout the year.
Over 200 volunteers from all faiths and walks of life work very hard to make this event a success and celebrate the charity and goodness of the wonderful people in our community. If you would like to learn how you can volunteer, visit mansfieldstpeters.org and click on the Easter Bake Sale link.
