The Downtown Mansfield Scavenger Hunt is back in 2022! This summer, we are chasing after this swashbuckling cat, Pirate Pete. As you can see, Pete and his parrot are an adventurous duo. He’s been all over downtown Mansfield, visiting over 20 locations looking for buried treasure. Find him in downtown establishments and you could win prizes. The Scavenger Hunt runs from Friday, July 1 to Friday, August 5.
Directions:
• Follow the map around downtown looking for Pirate Pete in each business marked with a number.
• Find Pirate Pete in the participating businesses and have an employee stamp or sign your map.
• When you collect 10 signatures or stamps, visit Buckeye Imagination Museum to make a sea-worthy craft!
• When you collect 20 signatures or stamps, visit Buckeye Imagination Museum to sign up for an invite to a party at the Carrousel on Sunday, August 14th at 2:30 pm. Cookies, juice, carrousel rides, and a prize drawing await! Those who collect all the signatures or stamps will be eligible for a special prize. Must be present to win prizes.
