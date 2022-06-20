MANSFIELD – Back by popular demand, the Downtown Mansfield Scavenger Hunt is returning this July! From July 1 to Aug. 5, families can search for this year’s chosen carrousel animal, Pete the Pirate Cat, hidden in downtown businesses.
Prizes can be claimed after finding the hidden animal 10 times, 20 times, or more. Everyone who finds the animal 20 or more times will be invited to a party at the Richland Carrousel on Sunday, Aug. 14 with free carrousel rides, cookies, juice, and prizes.
The Downtown Mansfield Scavenger Hunt is co-sponsored by Buckeye Imagination Museum (formerly known as Little Buckeye Children’s Museum), the Richland Carrousel Park, and Imagination Childcare with special thanks to Richland Source, Destination Mansfield-Richland County, and the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.
This event is free and open to all.
We would now like to introduce you to Pete the Pirate Cat! Pete will be the carrousel animal families must find in this year’s scavenger hunt.
As you can see, Pete and his parrot are an adventurous duo. He’s been all over downtown Mansfield, visiting over 20 locations looking for buried treasure.
Now you may think he’d be hard to miss, but we think you’ll be surprised. Come downtown and try your best to find him!
How your family can participate:
In July, check out the Richland Source interactive map of downtown Mansfield (www.RichlandSource.com) showing all the downtown locations that are hiding a picture of Pirate Pete.
Pick up a paper map and checklist of businesses at Little Buckeye Children’s Museum, Destination Mansfield-Richland County, Richland Carrousel Park, or the Mansfield Library.
Find Pirate Pete in the participating businesses and get your map stamped or signed.
When you collect 10 signatures or stamps, visit Little Buckeye Children’s Museum to make a sea-worthy craft.
When you collect 20 signatures or stamps, visit Little Buckeye Children’s Museum to sign up for an invite to a party at the Carrousel on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 2:30 p.m. Cookies, juice, carrousel rides, and a big prize drawing await! Those who collect all the signatures or stamps will be eligible for a special prize. Must be present to win prizes.
The Downtown Mansfield Scavenger Hunt is a fun summer event for the whole family. Explore downtown Mansfield and see what all it has to offer. You may find a store you didn’t know was here or remind yourself of one of your old favorites.
No purchase is required to play. And remember that you don’t have to do it all in one day, or even one weekend. There are 36 days to complete it! Also, we are quite flexible: if a business is closed the one time you have to hunt, no big deal. We’ll still award prizes.
The Downtown Mansfield Scavenger Hunt is important to our local businesses, too -- not just for the new or increased traffic they may see, but also because they work with all the other organizations around town and show outside observers what is possible when we all work together.
For more information, follow “Downtown Scavenger Hunt” on Facebook.