COLUMBUS -- Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine welcomed Dolly Parton to Ohio on Tuesday to celebrate the statewide success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
In Ohio, every child under the age of 5 is eligible to participate. The 2022 Inaugural First Lady’s Luncheon supported Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.
Currently, 343,490 children are enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, which means 48% of eligible children between birth to age 5 years old are enrolled in the program.
“It is an incredible honor to host Dolly Parton and celebrate the success of her book gifting program here in Ohio,” said First Lady Fran DeWine. “Ohio’s Imagination Library is thriving, and we are truly blessed to have so many supporters of the program in every community across our great state. These books are changing the lives of so many children and preparing them for kindergarten — and life!”
More Ohio children are receiving the Imagination Library books from Dolly Parton’s program than in any other state. Governor DeWine recently joined First Lady DeWine at several of her Imagination Library events, including a press conference in St. Clairsville (Belmont County), and a Storybook Trail opening at Rocky Fork State Park (Highland County).
During the luncheon, First Lady DeWine hosted a fireside chat with Dolly Parton, where Dolly explained how important the Imagination Library is to her. In 1995, Dolly Parton created Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for children living in Sevier County, Tennessee.
She was initially inspired to create the Imagination Library by her father, who was illiterate. Since 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has expanded nationally and internationally. The program was brought statewide to Ohio in 2019.
Dolly Parton and First Lady DeWine were each gifted a quilt from Ohio’s Imagination Library’s affiliates. Both quilts include 88 squares, one for each of Ohio’s 88 counties. Each county affiliate worked with a group of preschoolers in their community to design a square representing their county.
"I was so excited to join Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine today in celebrating my Imagination Library being available for every child in Ohio," said Dolly Parton.
Ohio’s Imagination Library has 71 affiliates, who administer the program on a county level, cover 50% of the cost of books, and build partnerships throughout the community. The remaining cost of each book is covered by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, ensuring the program remains free for all families. Through a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, each Imagination Library book is $2.10.
Additionally, Dolly Parton presented First Lady DeWine with a copy of her book, Coat of Many Colors. This copy is a dedication piece for Tuesday’s celebration of Ohio’s statewide success. Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton tells the story of a young girl in need of a warm winter coat. It is part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library 2022 collection and is mailed to children born in 2018.
The First Lady’s Charitable Foundation hosted the 2022 Inaugural First Lady’s Luncheon to raise awareness of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. The First Lady’s Charitable Foundation was organized in 2021, and is a non-profit organization to raise awareness and financial support for the First Lady of Ohio’s philanthropic endeavors.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and non-profit organizations across the state, mails children one book each month from birth to age 5 years old. All children in Ohio are eligible to enroll, and this program is available at no cost to families.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio was established in 2019, and became available to all families — regardless of the zip code — for free in November 2020. Prior to 2019, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was only available in pockets of Ohio.
Parents and guardians interested in enrolling their child in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio can visit OhioImaginationLibrary.com.
About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has gifted well over 182 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and The Republic of Ireland.
The Imagination Library mails more than 2 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to enrolled children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring children to dream more, learn more, care more and be more.
The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.