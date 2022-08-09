Dolly Parton

Ohio's First Lady Fran DeWine is shown here with Dolly Parton on Tuesday in Ohio.

COLUMBUS -- Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine welcomed Dolly Parton to Ohio on Tuesday to celebrate the statewide success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

In Ohio, every child under the age of 5 is eligible to participate. The 2022 Inaugural First Lady’s Luncheon supported Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.

Tags