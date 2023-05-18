Lee Tasseff

Lee Tasseff, president of Destination Mansfield - Richland County, speaks during the organization's first annual meeting since 2019.

MANSFIELD — While the local economy was in recovery mode, tourist attractions across Richland County were preparing for an inevitable resurgence

Destination Mansfield - Richland County gave out 15 Tourism Awards of Excellence during its annual meeting Wednesday to pay tribute to those efforts.

GALLERY: Tourism Award of Excellence winners

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.