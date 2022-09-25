Diane Cunningham

Diane Cunningham

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Richland Outstanding Senior Citizen.

Ombudsman Volunteer, Diane Cunningham, was chosen the recipient of this award. Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Cunningham, Melissa Wilson, LTC Ombudsman & Volunteer Coordinator, was joined on stage with Richland County Commissioner, Tony Vero, who presented a proclamation for her achievements and volunteer work.

