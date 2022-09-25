ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Richland Outstanding Senior Citizen.
Ombudsman Volunteer, Diane Cunningham, was chosen the recipient of this award. Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Cunningham, Melissa Wilson, LTC Ombudsman & Volunteer Coordinator, was joined on stage with Richland County Commissioner, Tony Vero, who presented a proclamation for her achievements and volunteer work.
She has been dedicated to volunteerism and provided her skills and support throughout Richland County. Ms. Cunningham has served as a resident rights advocate with the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, a court advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities, and volunteers with the Domestic Violence Shelter and Richland County Pregnancy.
Diane Cunningham was honored on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Mid-Ohio Educational and Service Center hosted by Duana Patton, Chief Executive Officer at the Area Agency on Aging, and Nate Roshon, Corporate Board President.
Each year the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging. There is one award recipient for each county in the Agency’s service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot).
Awardees must first be nominated by an individual or organization involved with seniors. They are then selected by the Agency based on the impact of their contributions and accomplishments within the community made after reaching age 60.
The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.