Richland County Soil & Water Conservation District logo 2023

MANSFIELD – Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is partnering with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) on cost-share programs for producers who plant cover crops.

In 2022, the cover crop cost share program assisted in getting cover crops planted on over 297 acres of Richland County farmland.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.