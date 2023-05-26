MANSFIELD – Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is partnering with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) on cost-share programs for producers who plant cover crops.
In 2022, the cover crop cost share program assisted in getting cover crops planted on over 297 acres of Richland County farmland.
The application period for landowners and farmers to apply for the MWCD cover crop cost share program is open until June 30, 2023, with Richland SWCD.
Enrollment is open for those landowners and farmers within the assessment zone. The 2023 MWCD Cover Crop Program cost share is $12 per acre with a general cap per participant set at 200 acres. However, any cover crop planted in the watershed of Charles Mill or Pleasant Hill Lakes automatically qualify for funding with no cap on the acres funded.
Items of Importance:
This program cannot be enrolled in another program to receive funding for the same cover crop such as EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program).
There are no exceptions to the United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) seedling dates and rates. If a mix is going to be planted, the earliest seeding date of the species within the mix is the date that it must be planted by such as radishes.
Wheat is allowed and can be harvested.
All landowners and producers wanting to sign up will receive $12 per acre.
The 200-acre cap applies across multiple counties if the landowner is signing up in multiple counties.
Benefits of planting cover crops include preventing and reducing erosion, improving soil health, productivity, and farm profitability.
The cost share program for livestock exclusion fencing runs in conjunction with two-thirds United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USF&WS) funds and one-third MWCD funds to pay 100% of actual project costs not to exceed $10,000 per contract.
These projects remove livestock access from the streams permanently to allow a buffered riparian area to become established. Applications are accepted year-round for the livestock inclusion fencing program.
Items of Importance:
• No mowing or grazing of established riparian area. Invasive plants may be removed
• Cannot pay for fencing for property lines and roads
• Livestock must be present
• Least cost alternative for stream crossings and water sources may also be eligible
Off-stream livestock watering development projects may also be eligible.
To apply for either program or get more information, contact Technician Matt Wallace by calling 419-747-8687 or email Wallace.Matt@RichlandSWCD.Net.
The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.
Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.