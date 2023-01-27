Cornerstone OBGYN clinic

Cornerstone OBGYN clinic is located at 770 Balgreen Drive #207 in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD – Cornerstone OB/GYN clinic will welcome patients back to its location after completing weeks of post-storm repairs. The clinic has been temporarily closed since late December.

The clinic will resume services Monday at its offices located at 770 Balgreen, Suite 207.

