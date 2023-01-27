MANSFIELD – Cornerstone OB/GYN clinic will welcome patients back to its location after completing weeks of post-storm repairs. The clinic has been temporarily closed since late December.
The clinic will resume services Monday at its offices located at 770 Balgreen, Suite 207.
“We are excited to get our providers and patients back to familiar surroundings,” said Brice Eyerly, Third Street’s director of clinical operations. “We are very grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding during these past few weeks.”
Cornerstone, a Third Street Family Health Services campus, sustained water damage during Winter Storm Elliott. To continue to support patients, Cornerstone’s providers were relocated to three other campuses in Third Street’s network.
Eyerly said the unplanned closure and temporary changes strengthened relationships among professionals of various disciplines.
“While the last month has been trying, we have seen how resilient, flexible, and understanding all of our staff are throughout the changes,” Eyerly said.
Phased return
While the majority of repairs and replacement of furnishings and equipment are complete at Cornerstone, some transitions remain. Ultrasound services will not return to the location until Feb. 3. That service will continue at its temporary site at Third Street Family Health Services, 600 West Third Street, until the ultrasound equipment moves to the Balgreen offices.
The damage to Cornerstone came nearly six months after the clinic unveiled in July a renovation project that enhanced its lobby and added new rooms. The renovation included a new examination room and a multiuse office that was used for services such as lactation consultation and patient education.
“While the storm damage was an unexpected challenge,” Eyerly said. “Our restoration team and staff have done an incredible job of ensuring we will continue to provide our community with a welcoming experience and comprehensive healthcare and wellness services.
About Third Street Family Health Services
Third Street Family Health Services was founded in 1994. We are a non-profit community health center that focuses on improving the health of the greater community and removing barriers to wellness. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive health and wellness care that is accessible to all. We provide behavioral health, community health worker, dental, medical, medication- assisted treatment, OB/GYN, pediatric, and podiatry services across 11 locations in north central Ohio. For more information, go to www.thirdstreetfamily.org.