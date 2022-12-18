MANSFIELD — Bill McCumiskey has never been much of a chef. Since the death of his wife six years ago, the retired business owner has relied heavily on eating out and microwave meals.
So when he heard about a free cooking class for area seniors, he jumped at the chance.
“It got me trying stuff at home," McCumiskey said. "I don’t cook for myself. I’m doing a little bit better at it, trying to eat healthier meals.”
The monthly series class was hosted at the Idea Works Entreprenuers' Kitchen, a commercial kitchen co-working space in Mansfield.
Korinna Goettel, director of operations for the Entreprenuers' Kitchen, said the series was funded by a grant from the Area Agency on Aging District 5 and paid for in part by the Richland County Senior Services Levy. The class series wrapped up on Friday, Dec. 16, but Goettel said she hopes to acquire more grant funding to keep the program going in the new year.
The purpose of the grant was to combat social isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trae Turning, Vice President of community living for the AAA, said the agency regularly received calls during the pandemic from seniors who felt isolated and alone. They also had numerous reports of area seniors struggling to meet their nutritional needs.
“When we received the grant proposal from Idea Works to host cooking classes that would benefit area seniors, it was really an easy yes," Turner said.
"This innovative project provided seniors with an opportunity to build ongoing relationships and introduced them to new and healthy food recipes. We certainly hope to see exciting opportunities like this one continue into the future."
The grant covered the cost of instruction, supplies and ingredients, allowing participants to simply show up and cook.
Goettel said the class averaged between 11 and 12 people per session. Seniors paired up to share six stations and ended each class by sitting down to share their freshly-prepared meal.
"People that didn't know each other before this all started are chatting (before class). It makes my heart happy to see that it worked," Goettel said. "They're happy to see each other and to eat this great food."
McCumiskey and his classmates gathered for their fourth and final cooking class Friday, led by Chef Michael Daniels of Creative Blends.
Daniels wrapped up the semester with chicken and shrimp cacciatore, a rustic Italian dish with carrots, mushrooms and tomato sauce.
Daniels said he enjoys seeing people delight in good food — and discovering they can make it themselves.
“Sometimes people come to the classes and outdo themselves," he said. "They don't realize that they can make meals like this.”
Over the last four months, guest chefs guided the class in preparing creamy polenta and orange honey chicken. Black bean tacos and butternut squash salad were on the menu during a vegetarian-themed session.
“Many of them said they hand never eaten vegetarian before and we’re pleasantly surprised at how good they tasted," Goettel said.
For the last session, participants were allowed to bring a family member or friend to cook alongside them.
Sue Weirick stood in the back row, chopping parsley with her daughter. She heard about the class from some friends and jumped in as soon as there was an opening.
“They raved about it. I was jealous that I hadn’t gotten in on it from the beginning,” she said.
“They bring us the food, we fix it, they tell us how and then they clean up afterwards. And we get to take some home. I mean, what could be better?”
Cynthia Beard brought her granddaughter, ESaeLynn Cameron, who was home from college on winter break.
"She’s one of the best cooks I know, so coming here was more of a bonding experience for us," Cameron said.
Cameron began dicing an onion while her grandmother chopped up a poblano pepper. Daniels told the cooks to go ahead and add as much or as little as they wanted.
Beard and Cameron agreed to put in half.
"I like spicy, but I know you don't like spicy," Cameron said.