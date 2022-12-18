17414DED-5CFA-433A-AC6F-F43A0BBC2AD8.jpeg

Cynthia Beard cooks chicken cacciatore with her granddaughter ESaeLynn Cameron during a free cooking class hosted by Idea Works and sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging.

MANSFIELD — Bill McCumiskey has never been much of a chef. Since the death of his wife six years ago, the retired business owner has relied heavily on eating out and microwave meals.

So when he heard about a free cooking class for area seniors, he jumped at the chance.

