Conservation Creation logo

MANSFIELD – Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) has announced that due to overwhelming popularity, the Conservation Creation Arts and Crafts Workshop series will continue in 2023.

Richland SWCD will host the workshops at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary Education Center, 3774 Orweiler Road in Mansfield the second Tuesday in January, April, July, and October from 6 to 8 p.m. The series includes an art and/or craft project with a guest speaker related to the workshop’s theme.

