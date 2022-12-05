MANSFIELD -- The fourth annual celebrating sobriety holiday party is set for Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 41 Bowman St., in Mansfield.
This event features activities for children and adults, photos with Santa, dinner, music, giveaways, and support for all who have been impacted by addiction.
Why: Increased substance use during the holiday season is a challenge for communities. The holidays can be exhausting and stressful which can trigger unhealthy behaviors. People in recovery or struggling with an active addiction and their loved ones may experience difficulties at this time.
Third Street Family Health Services will host a free party to celebrate and support all who have been touched by addiction.
Who: Open to the public
When: Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: 41 Bowman Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44903
About Third Street Family Health Services
Third Street Family Health Services was founded in 1994. We are a non-profit community health center that focuses on improving the health of the greater community and removing barriers to wellness. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive health and wellness care that is accessible to all. We provide behavioral health, community health worker, dental, medical, medication-assisted treatment, OB/GYN, pediatric, and podiatry services across 11 locations in northcentral Ohio.