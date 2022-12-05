Third Street Family Health Services building and sign

Third Street Family Health Services is located at 600 W. 3rd St. in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- The fourth annual celebrating sobriety holiday party is set for Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 41 Bowman St., in Mansfield.

This event features activities for children and adults, photos with Santa, dinner, music, giveaways, and support for all who have been impacted by addiction.

