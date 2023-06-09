Colonial Days photo musket (copy)

Colonial Days, a free event full of 18th and 19th century re-enactments, takes place at South Park this weekend.

MANSFIELD — Musket fire is set to ring out over Mansfield's South Park once again this weekend.

The Richland Early American Center for History (REACH) will host its second annual Colonial Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.