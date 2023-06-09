Historical re-enactors will be onsite to demonstrate period dress and talk about the everyday lives of 18th and 19th century Americans. Visitors can see pioneers cooking over an open hearth or crafting shingles in the woodworking shop.
Some items will be for sale, including homemade 18th century goat milk soaps.
"The age-old remedies, they didn't have the modern technology we've got now so they had to do what they could with with the natural resources," REACH vice president Tom Pappas said.
Professional blacksmith Benjamin Hoffman will be working in the onsite blacksmith shop on Saturday.
"He's so good, he actually makes some stuff for the entertainment industry," Pappas said. "They contract him to make firearms for them, axes, knives, stuff like that, because he does everything period correct."
Pappas said he expects at least 30 re-enactors to camp overnight in the park, though more will likely come just for the event.
One re-enactor will have an interactive station where kids can experience early American children's toys and games. Children can also visit the wood shop to make their own rope.
The event will also feature presentations on 18th century womanhood, beauty and dance.
Chay Gordon will be giving a talk on 18th and 19th century beauty ideals and fatphobia, and how they impacted enslaved African American communities.
All Sports Concession food truck will be onsite and have items for sale.
Colonial Days was founded last year after local re-enactors asked REACH to host a spring event.
REACH will have its seventh annual Heritage Days festival in the fall.
Colonial Days will officially begin Saturday at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony. Re-enactors will raise the flag at the Blockhouse and fire muskets.
A full schedule is listed below:
Saturday, June 10
10 a.m. Opening Ceremony - Blockhouse flag raising, firing of muskets
11 a.m. Presentation on History of 18th century dance by Erin Ekin
1 p.m. Musket demonstration
1:30 p.m. Presentation on 18th century women by Laura Supinger
2:30 Fear of the Black Body: A talk on historical fatphobia by Chay Gordon