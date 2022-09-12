Col. Michael Howard of the 179th Airlift Wing

National Guard Bureau's Col. Jeff Lewis administers the oath to new Col. Michael Howard at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield Ohio. Col Michael Howard is the first black colonel at this air national guard base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Lisa Haun)

 TSgt Lisa Haun

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Symphony opens its season this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. with “An American Journey,” dedicated to American composers and the beauty of America.

One piece featured in this performance is “Lincoln Portrait;” in addition to its popularity as a work by celebrated American composer Aaron Copland, the narrated piece is dedicated to honoring the life and service of 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln.

Tags