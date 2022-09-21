Clothes Closet of Morrow County

Clothes Closet of Morrow County started in Mount Gilead in 1986 by the Little Pride and Joys Mothers Club.

MOUNT GILEAD – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced The Clothes Closet of Morrow County as the 2022 Community Service Organization Awardee.

