BELLVILLE — Hunger is a problem millions of people face every day. From lack of work to rising grocery prices, food can be difficult to put on the table.
This is something the Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center directly understands. The BNOC’s food pantry serves approximately 175 households and 370 individuals each month, and that number is consistently rising. Furthermore, the all-volunteer organization also provides Holiday food baskets, packs weekend food bags for Clear Fork students, delivers food boxes to area senior citizens, distributes additional free produce every month (April-October), and even supplies other area food pantries with food donations from local retail partners.
The community is invited to help the Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center (BNOC) food pantry put healthy meals on tables throughout Bellville and Butler by attending the 4th Empty Bowls soup luncheon on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Clear Fork High School from 11:30am to 1:30 pm. Guests will enjoy great food, spend time with family and friends, and help fight hunger the Clear Fork Valley.
The concept behind Empty Bowls is simple; come together as a community to help everyone obtain the nutritious food they need every day. At the event, guests will make a small donation and enjoy a variety of soups, breads and desserts donated by local restaurants Black Dog Tavern, Der Dutchman, Ducky’s Pub & Grill, Fast Eddie’s Pizza, Love Our Hero’s, V&M Restaurant, Whiffletree, and Wishmaker House (as well as a few goodies from BNOC volunteers!). As a thank you and subtle reminder of the local fight against hunger, the attendees donating at least $15 are invited to take home a beautiful, one-of-a-kind bowl. These bowls have been hand painted by area children and adults and professionally kiln-fired at the Mansfield Art Center’s state-of-the-art education wing.
2022 Clear Fork Empty Bowls would not be successful without the support of community members and generous sponsors, including Elite Insurance Agency, Terra Valley Excavating, Weekley Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram, Appleseed Valley/Clearfork Veterinary Hospital, Beachy Family Chiropractic, Jim Hill - Edward Jones Investments, Gorman-Rupp Industries, Cassie Swisher - Haring Realty, Mechanics Bank, Snyder Funeral Homes, Kip Wise - Wise Builders, Global Energy Partners, Rustik Market, Smith True Value, Stratford Guns, Sugar Mama Bakery, Wade Gardens, and Wilson Family Realty.
Empty Bowls events have been held in communities across the country for years. While every community’s objectives remain the same, each event is self-developed and independent. The BNOC is extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with community members and local businesses, joining together to support families across the Valley!
For more information about the 2022 Clear Fork Empty Bowls event visit www.bnoc.org.