soup
Pixabay

BELLVILLE — Hunger is a problem millions of people face every day. From lack of work to rising grocery prices, food can be difficult to put on the table.

This is something the Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center directly understands. The BNOC’s food pantry serves approximately 175 households and 370 individuals each month, and that number is consistently rising. Furthermore, the all-volunteer organization also provides Holiday food baskets, packs weekend food bags for Clear Fork students, delivers food boxes to area senior citizens, distributes additional free produce every month (April-October), and even supplies other area food pantries with food donations from local retail partners.

Download PDF EB flier legal-FINAL.pdf

Tags