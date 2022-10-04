Mansfield Halloween
The City of Mansfield citywide Trick or Treat event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Attention all ghosts, goblins and witches: the City of Mansfield has Halloween plans for you.

Mayor Tim Theaker on Tuesday announced the annual city-wide Trick or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for youngsters who wish to participate.

