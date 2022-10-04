MANSFIELD -- Attention all ghosts, goblins and witches: the City of Mansfield has Halloween plans for you.
Mayor Tim Theaker on Tuesday announced the annual city-wide Trick or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for youngsters who wish to participate.
The city suggests those joining in the fun be no older than 12.
According to History.com, trick-or-treating — setting off on Halloween night in costume and ringing doorbells to demand treats — has been a tradition in the United States and other countries for more than a century.
"Its origins remain murky but traces can be identified in ancient Celtic festivals, early Roman Catholic holidays, medieval practices—and even British politics," the website said.