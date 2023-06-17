Miss Greater Butler County

Miss Greater Butler County Caroline Trennophol performs "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again" for the talent competition during the second night of Miss Ohio preliminaries. 

MANSFIELD — Caroline Trennophol wore a red, floor-length gown and sang her heart out. It was a moment she'd been picturing every day for months. 

"Something that I really thought of while I was performing this song is always looking at life in short-term and long-term goals," said Trennophol, a 23-year-old from Cincinnati. "When I won (Miss Greater Butler County), I said, 'Every single day, I'm going to envision myself on the Miss Ohio stage and envision myself performing this song."

