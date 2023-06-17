MANSFIELD — Caroline Trennophol wore a red, floor-length gown and sang her heart out. It was a moment she'd been picturing every day for months.
"Something that I really thought of while I was performing this song is always looking at life in short-term and long-term goals," said Trennophol, a 23-year-old from Cincinnati. "When I won (Miss Greater Butler County), I said, 'Every single day, I'm going to envision myself on the Miss Ohio stage and envision myself performing this song."
Trennophol's rendition of "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again" wowed the judges and won her the preliminary talent award in Friday's Miss Ohio competition, along with a $500 scholarship.
The famed ballad from Andrew Lloyd Weber's "Phantom of the Opera" is one that holds special meaning for Trennophol. She performed the piece during a musical theater program in high school.
Trennophol graduated from Thomas More University with a degree in marketing. She currently works for E.W. Scripps as a data analyst.
Her social impact initiative, Girl's C.A.N., teaches young girls the importance of having a mentor, a passion and a purpose in life.
"I want lots of young women to understand that they do have potential, they do have opportunity and that they can make this world a better place," she said.
Trennophol competed in the talent and on-stage conversation portions of the competition Friday night along with her fellow "gray flight" contestants. Competitors in the "scarlet flight" competed in the fitness and evening wear events.
Miss Oxford Ella Roberts won the $500 award for women in science, technology, engineering and math. Miss North Coast Madison Miller won the $500 award for women in business. Miss Greater Columbus Stephanie Finoti won the Mina O'Guinn Memorial Scholarship. Miss Shawnee Baylee Joy Martin won the Richland Mall Photogenic Award.
Friday's second preliminary round was emceed by Miss Ohio 2022 Elizabetta Nies and Miss Ohio 2008 Karissa Martin.
The competition continues Saturday, when the 10 semifinalists will compete again in all four events to see who will be crowned Miss Ohio 2023.