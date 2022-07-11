MANSFIELD – St. Peter Church announced this week that it would host a Christmas in July dinner on Sunday, July 17, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot on the corner of S. Mulberry and W. 1st Streets.
The Christmas in July event will feature a hot turkey and gravy meal with mashed potatoes, relish tray, bread, cookie, and DQ Dilly Bar. In addition to the free hot meal, there will be games and prizes as well as crafts for the children who attend.
Christmas in July is set for Sunday, July 17 at Mansfield St. Peter's Church parking lot.
Christmas in July tree at St. Peter's
Christmas in July at St. Peter's
Participants work at the Christmas in July event at Mansfield St. Peter's Church.
Christmas in July booth at St. Peter's
Father Miller Christmas in July
Christmas in July
The parish’s Feed the Needy ministry offers a free hot meal, prayer, and fellowship to anyone who needs it on most first and third Sundays of the month. The meals are served carryout style.
“Our Feed the Needy program serves more than 150 meals most Sundays, said Pam Taylor, who coordinates the ministry. “Rising inflation makes the need even greater for our community. It means a great deal to these families to have a hot meal on a Sunday.”
In addition to the hot meals, various personal hygiene items are available to those needing them. The program is open to anyone in the community who would like to attend.
