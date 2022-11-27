MANSFIELD -- Christmas at Kingwood opened Saturday, Nov. 26 and runs through Friday, Dec. 30 and is open daily every Tuesday through Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m.
Kingwood will again be featured on the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail.
Christmas at Kingwood continues to deck the halls of Mr. King’s former home in timeless elegance, including the tradition of the breathtaking 18-foot foyer tree. Rooms and hallways are expertly decorated by volunteers and staff and music by local performers will provide the backdrop for the mansion tour.
Christmas at Kingwood is a walking tour experience and has grown to include outdoor lighting displays that allow guests to stroll glowing pathways through the beautiful garden estate while discovering unexpected features and delightful vistas. Hundreds of simple, yet striking, string light trees that range from 2-feet to 28-feet high illuminate the grounds with vibrant color.
Nearly seven linear miles of lights set the gardens aglow including a new area in the Woodland Garden. Limited shuttle service will be available between event venues – Garden Gateway, Kingwood Hall, and the Courtyard Complex for the Community Tree Walk and Display Greenhouse.
Advanced ticket purchase is required with reservations needed for all guests. Tickets are $8 for 13 years and older; free for Kingwood members and children 12 years and under. Learn more about special dates for Santa, carolers, trains, and reindeer at kingwoodcenter.org or call 419-522-0211.
Daytime Shop and Dine hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday to shop for gifts, plants and holiday décor at the Garden & Gift Shop or to enjoy lunch and delicious treats in the Gateway Café operated by Buehler’s Fresh Foods. No garden admission fee for shop and dine.
The presenting sponsor of Christmas at Kingwood 2022 is Mechanics Bank; also sponsoring are Directions Credit Union, RFME Insurance, Smile Doctors, Schmidt Security Pro, Staffing Partners, and Startek.
