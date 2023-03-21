Drive thru Easter

MANSFIELD -- April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, Richland County Children Services (RCCS) encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making the community a better place for children and families.

By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can all help promote the social and emotional well-being of children and youth and prevent child maltreatment within families in our community.

