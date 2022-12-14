MANSFIELD — Children’s Cupboard Outreach and The Golden Girls will host the annual Christmas giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Elks Lodge in Mansfield.
The program is in partnership with Kingdom Grace Fellowship Church Overseer Pastor Renea Collins, Universal Enterprises, Shenandoah Ministries, City of Mansfield Police Department, Elks Club #56, Mechanics Bank, Gorman Rupp Employee Civic Fund, Richland Public Health, Third Street Family Health Services, Comfrey Corner Natural Foods, Richland County Children Services (RCCS), We ACT, Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, and Masons Pride of Ohio Lodge #80.
The event is a drive-thru toy and food giveaway that will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 499 Park Ave. West in Mansfield.
“I want to thank all the community partners for their continued support in helping Children’s Cupboard make a difference in the community," said Children’s Cupboard Outreach Founder Pam Jones. "I’m thankful for our new community partners joining us this year Mechanics Bank, Gorman Rupp Employee Civic Fund, Third Street Family Health Services and Richland Public Health.
“We want to ensure that every family has a good Christmas.”
During the giveaway, members of the Mansfield Police Department will be dressed up as elves, joining Santa Claus and members of the Masons Pride of Ohio Lodge #80 giving out bags of groceries and new toys to 50 families and 124 children referred through 211.
“The challenging economy has led to more families seeking help this holiday. Richland County Children Services (RCCS) is providing blankets, socks, hats and gloves to the children," said RCCS Community Engagement Specialist Brigitte Coles. "RCCS is excited to be working with Children’s Cupboard Outreach Founder Pam Jones and other community partners on the Annual Christmas Giveaway Project.
"This is just one more example of community partners coming together building relationships and bringing hope to our community."