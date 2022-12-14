Richland County Children Services logo

MANSFIELD — Children’s Cupboard Outreach and The Golden Girls will host the annual Christmas giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Elks Lodge in Mansfield.

The program is in partnership with Kingdom Grace Fellowship Church Overseer Pastor Renea Collins, Universal Enterprises, Shenandoah Ministries, City of Mansfield Police Department, Elks Club #56, Mechanics Bank, Gorman Rupp Employee Civic Fund, Richland Public Health, Third Street Family Health Services, Comfrey Corner Natural Foods, Richland County Children Services (RCCS), We ACT, Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, and Masons Pride of Ohio Lodge #80.

