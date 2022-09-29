Chaser poster

Chaser, an independent, micro-budget film described as a dark comedy is set in none other than Mansfield.

MANSFIELD – Zero Gravity Media has announced the highly anticipated world premiere of “Chaser” on Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Mansfield Playhouse.

From award-winning director and Mansfield-native, Daniel Roemer, comes Chaser, an independent, micro-budget film described as a dark comedy set in none other than Mansfield.

