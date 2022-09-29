Chaser, an independent, micro-budget film described as a dark comedy is set in none other than Mansfield.
The upcoming 8-episode television series will make its world premiere at The Mansfield Playhouse presented by Whitten Studios with special thanks to Dream Huge Realty.
Originally filmed as a feature-length movie and later turned into a television series, “Chaser” tells the story of Eddi Sebastian, a down and out film editor who discovers the power to “re-edit” his life. Using this new power, Eddi attempts to change reality. Will Eddi get the life he always dreamed of? Or will the power prove too dangerous?
The series is rated TV-MA (mature audience, ages 17+) for language. Immediately following the premiere, director Daniel Roemer, will be available for a brief Q&A followed by light refreshments and a meet and greet with the cast and crew.
Roemer, founder of Zero Gravity Media, Mansfield resident, and award-winning filmmaker, says the series, which was filmed in Mansfield and the surrounding community, utilizes local talent alongside talent from Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago. The starring actors of the series are Russ Russo, Gia Bay, Daniel DeWeldon, Haley Bedocs, and Roger Moore.
Locals associated with the film include writer/director Daniel Roemer, actors Haley Bedocs and Roger Moore, producers Suzanna Hammond and Andrea Wittmer, producer/composer Rob Hemmick, filmmaker Eric Sparks, and numerous other crew members and extras.
Roemer says it is an honor to debut the series in his hometown of Mansfield, OH where most of the project was shot and most of the series’ story takes place. He is humbled by the opportunity to share his project with the Mansfield community, which generously supported the project.
The goal for premiering the series in Mansfield is to celebrate the local donors, actors, producers, crew members, and businesses that came together to create and support the artistic project.
“Projects such as this offer the local community the chance to create something they can take pride in," Roemer says. "They bring people together, inspire new ideas, and encourage everyone to grow and gain new skills and experiences.
"Hopefully it also provides the community with new press and visitors, furthering Mansfield’s reputation of being an innovative and creative community!”
Roemer plans to distribute the TV series and says there has already been interest from more than one distributor. A trailer of the series is available for preview at www.chaserthemovie.com.
Major donors supporting the development of the film include Dr. and Mrs. Peter and Valerie Roemer, David Martin, Daniel Bugg, George Whitten, and Jeremy Howe. Those interested in supporting this and future projects can learn more at chaserthemovie.com. Follow @ZeroGravityFilm on Facebook to stay up to date on the exciting developments.
ABOUT ZERO GRAVITY MEDIA
Zero Gravity Media Films, LLC (ZGM) was founded in Burbank, California in 2009. ZGM is an innovative and daring production company, ready to handle all your media needs. Today, ZGM is led by writer and director Daniel Roemer. With over fifteen years of experience in the entertainment industry, Roemer has established strong relationships with clients and colleagues alike. As a result, he has established a diverse network of skilled artists with whom to collaborate. Those who have worked with Roemer applaud him for his unique style of storytelling and media creation. ZGM produces commercials, trailers, music videos, short and feature-length films, and provides script development services.