Castle Wall Honorees

Castle Wall Inductees L to R: Amanda Chapman, Jason Chapman, Linda Golden and Rondrea McCruter.

 Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — The Doug Castle Legacy Fund Benefit dinner was held recently at Kingwood Center in Mansfield.

During the program Amanda and Jason Chapman, Linda Golden, and Rondrea McCruter, were named Castle Wall Honorees. They were recognized for their service and dedication to the athletic programs at Mansfield City Schools and their names will be added to the Castle Wall located at Arlin Field.

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.