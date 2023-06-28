MANSFIELD — The Doug Castle Legacy Fund Benefit dinner was held recently at Kingwood Center in Mansfield.
During the program Amanda and Jason Chapman, Linda Golden, and Rondrea McCruter, were named Castle Wall Honorees. They were recognized for their service and dedication to the athletic programs at Mansfield City Schools and their names will be added to the Castle Wall located at Arlin Field.
Former Ohio State Football players running back Antonio Pittman, defensive tackle Doug Worthington and offensive guard Ben Person were at the benefit dinner to meet and greet guests. Ohio State University Football Coach Jim Tressel hired Castle to work as an Academic Encourager for the young men on the football team.
Since its inception in 2018, the Doug Castle Legacy Fund has awarded three college scholarships to Mansfield Senior High School graduates. This year the Doug Castle Legacy Fund awarded grants to the North End Community Improvement Collaborative for its new community center and to the Blessed to Run Track organization for scholarships for student athletes.
Doug Castle was a local educator whose 50-year career spanned all aspects of education in Richland County. When he died of brain cancer his family established the Doug Castle Legacy Fund at the Richland County Foundation to continue his work and honor his life. His wife, Liz; son, Michael, and daughter, Beth, want to support education programs, racial equity and inclusion, mentorship, and community building.
Doug began his teaching career in 1965 at John Simpson Junior High School and took an active role in coaching football, basketball, and track. Castle retired from Mansfield City Schools in 2000 after years of leadership including as principal of Simpson, and then worked as the Galion Middle School principal for the next five years. For years he was the director of the Mansfield Mehock Relays and then the Gorman Wrestling Tournament.
Castle developed an administrative philosophy based on being fair and keeping a sense of humor. He was a staunch believer in disciplining children in a way that would not destroy their dignity or self-respect. He valued every student.
Anyone can donate to the Doug Castle Legacy Fund online at richlandcountyfoundation.org, click the donate button and select the Doug Castle Fund. Or you can write a check to the Richland County Foundation and note the fund on the memo line.
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts in charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Collaborating with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.