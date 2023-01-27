MANSFIELD -- The Cain’s Live and In Color Tour 2023 concert tour will be at Crossroads Church March 26.
The concert will feature guests Katy Nicole and David Leonard for the 7 p.m. show at 1188 Park Ave West in Mansfield.
MANSFIELD -- The Cain’s Live and In Color Tour 2023 concert tour will be at Crossroads Church March 26.
The concert will feature guests Katy Nicole and David Leonard for the 7 p.m. show at 1188 Park Ave West in Mansfield.
“This spring, we are coming to you live and in color on our first ever headline tour,” said Taylor Cain. “We were inspired to name the tour live and in color because wearing matching colors has become part of our tradition, but then we thought about what it would be like to have the entire audience match us too. How fun would that be?”
“If you’ve ever been to a concert, you’re pretty used to the program: Opening Act, Middle Act, Headliner,” added Logan Cain. “We’re trying to do something completely new with our tour! We want people to get to know who we are and that includes humor, fun and entertainment.
The Live and In Color Tour will also see Katy Nichole and David Leonard in supporting roles. Katy Nichole joins the tour fresh off a historic year, with her hit singles In Jesus Name (God of Possible) and God is in This Story skyrocketing to number one on the charts. David Leonard also joins the tour fresh off the Mac Powell and Friends tour.
“We've been so fortunate to learn from the best in the business: Zach Williams, Toby Mac, and Casting Crowns,” Madison added. “Each of these artists poured into us and taught us firsthand what it looks like to live out your faith on and off stage. Now, we are humbled to step out on our own and hit the road with Katy Nichole and David Leonard! We three, Katy and David have planned and prayed for this night, and we can't wait to see all that the Lord has in store! We can't wait to see YOU this spring!”
“I’ve had the privilege to experience CAIN’s launch into Christian music over the past several years,” said Josh “Mags” Magnin, Talent Buyer at Premier Productions. “When I came on board at Premier Productions, it was a personal goal of mine to help them launch their first headline tour. We know CAIN is going to deliver an incredible first-time headline tour. We have all worked together to craft an experience that will capture the essence of CAIN’s authenticity, passion and fun-loving spirits from the stage. These three siblings were born to share the story and journey of their ‘Commission.’”
Tickets
General Admission tickets are $26, gold circle seats are $35 and pre-show tickets are $134.
For more information call 855-484-1991 or log on at www.itickets.com
Spotlighting the local music scene.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.