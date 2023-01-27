Cain's Live and In Color Tour

Cain's Live and In Color Tour will be in Mansfield on March 26 at Crossroads Church on Park Avenue West.

MANSFIELD -- The Cain’s Live and In Color Tour 2023 concert tour will be at Crossroads Church March 26.

The concert will feature guests Katy Nicole and David Leonard for the 7 p.m. show at 1188 Park Ave West in Mansfield.

