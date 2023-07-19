laser room

After years of planning and hard work, the Buckeye Imagination Museum is finally ready to fulfill their mission of empowering families through the power of play. The highly anticipated public opening of the museum’s second floor is scheduled for Aug. 9 at 10:00 a.m., marking a significant milestone for the museum and the Mansfield community.

Prior to the public opening, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 8 exclusively for donors and supporters. On Aug. 4 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., members will have the opportunity to explore the upper floor before its official opening.

touch game

The second floor of Buckeye Imagination Museum has a variety of games to stimulate the mind like this touch square wall. 
wall painting

Buckeye Imagination Museum brought in many artists to create masterpieces all over the walls on the second floor. 

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.