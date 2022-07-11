Buckeye Imagination Museum’s, previously known as Little Buckeye Museum, move has been a highly anticipated event, and things are now coming to fruition fast. The new location on 175 West Third Street will officially be open to the public on Wednesday, August 10th.
It will be a phased opening, with the first floor established this summer and the second floor launching in the next year.
“It’s been a long time coming, so we’re very excited to have it happening,” Fred Boll, Executive Director, said.
“I am so excited that the museum is going to be expanded. I was counting down to how old my youngest would be when the new museum opens,” Jessica Gribben, Economic Development Manager at Richland Community Development Group, said.
In order to properly serve customers, the move is necessary. The current location has no parking and the elevator doesn’t work. The new building is fully ADA accessible with a full parking lot. There is a zero level entrance to the building, so there’s no barriers from the parking lot on West Third Street to the inside.
Other pillars in the community share their fervor: “I am excited for the larger area that the museum has, and their ability to add more elements that will interest older kids. The new space is also bright and colorful with lots of natural light. I think people will love that,” Jodie Perry, President of the Richland Area Chamber, said.
“Having a solid draw to the area is always a good thing, but their growth will add to the development of downtown, especially the Imagination District with the Renaissance is even better. We are looking forward to them adding exhibits that will distinguish the museum from all other children’s museums,” Lee Tasseff of Destination Mansfield said.
The space will make a huge leap in size through this move, eventually having three open floors, including private party rooms. They have also added comfort rooms for children or parents to step away and breathe and play with sensory toys in a more quiet environment.
“They’ll be equipped with sensory toys, a recliner, bottle warmer, with soft lighting and possibly a noise machine,” Suzanna Roemer, Museum Manager, said. “It’s a lot of different tools that parents could use to help their child if they’re overstimulated to calm down, or if they’re having a tantrum, whatever the case may be.”
The transition brings change with the new location and all of the benefits included there, but memberships won’t be altered.
Almost all the exhibits have been enhanced in some way, with many new additions as well, including an indoor playground with three slides. Members have a chance to be the first to try them out. On August 6th, Buckeye Imagination Museum will be open for play for members exclusively.
“They’ll get a headstart four days before the public gets to see it, they’ll get to be in here playing,” said Roemer.
There are multiple tiers of membership that one can explore to find what works best for them and their family.
“Members get unlimited admission during our hours for a full year, so they could come every single day we’re open if they wanted. You also get special pricing for classes and events, for snacks and birthday parties. You get discounts on all of those. You get a members-only newsletter as well,” Roemer said.
“Many, many positive things came out of this move. For the future of the museum and the future of Mansfield,” Boll said.
The public is already buzzing and the positive feedback is immense. Join the hype and mark your calendars in anticipation of the bigger and better Buckeye Imagination Museum.