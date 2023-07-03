MANSFIELD — Many ongoing visitors of Buckeye Imagination Museum have visited the organization’s monthly First Friday events, when on the first Friday of each month, the building reopens from 5-8pm to host a fun themed night at half-price admission.
Visitors can dress up and do different activities, along with enjoy some extra play. Some of the museum’s popular themes have included A Pirate’s Adventure, Pajama Party, Puppy and Kitty Night, and more.
However, for the museum’s First Friday event in July, the organization wanted to do something bigger than usual. So, on Friday, July 7th, from 5-8pm, go to Buckeye Imagination Museum for a Science Festival.
The museum staff have gotten their lab coats ready to host many exciting and hands-on experiments that the kids will really love. They’ll have giant bubbles, make-your-own slime, puffy paint crafts, and more. Not only this, but visitors can view museum staff members hold elephant’s toothpaste demonstrations every half hour of the event.
Museum staff members stated that they wanted to do something fun outdoors while the weather is nice for First Friday, but wanted to do something different from past themes, like bubble-ology.
“Every kid likes slime, bubbles, and science, so we figured why not?” says Front Desk Manager, April Monroy.
“I think I’m just as excited as the kids will be when we do the elephant’s toothpaste demonstrations,” stated Brenna Koch, Public Relations Coordinator.
While the museum will be hosting a fun Science Festival outside, staff still plan to have the play space and craft room open as well, all at half-price admission. So make sure you visit Buckeye Imagination Museum Friday, July 7th from 5-8pm to get in on the fun.