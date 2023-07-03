Buckeye Imagination Museum Science Festival
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — Many ongoing visitors of Buckeye Imagination Museum have visited the organization’s monthly First Friday events, when on the first Friday of each month, the building reopens from 5-8pm to host a fun themed night at half-price admission.

Visitors can dress up and do different activities, along with enjoy some extra play. Some of the museum’s popular themes have included A Pirate’s Adventure, Pajama Party, Puppy and Kitty Night, and more.

