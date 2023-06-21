MANSFIELD -- Mail from the United States Post Office is famously delivered regardless of snow, sleet or hail.
“But it’s always sunny at Little Buckeye, so we never have any issues,” said Buckeye Imagination executive director Fred Boll.
The new post office exhibit opened in the Buckeye Imagination Museum with a ribbon cutting Tuesday evening. It includes letters, packages and mail carrier uniforms for visitors to deliver mail throughout the museum.
“We have street signs here and post boxes throughout the museum for each of our exhibits,” Boll said. “So kids can be picking up and delivering mail all day.”
The updated exhibit at 175 W. Third St. is sponsored by Directions Credit Union.
“Direction Credit Union has been a partner with the museum for many years,” Boll said. “They've been a loyal partner and they make so many things happen at this museum, including our museums for all program with our deeply discounted rate at $3 a person.
“They are committed to supporting everyone in our community regardless of income.”
Barry Shaner, Directions Credit Union president and CEO, said he is happy to sponsor the post office and be a museum partner.
“I can see that the kids are enjoying it, but I can tell you that I’m really enjoying the space too,” Shaner said. “This is a really great space for the kids in the community.”
The Buckeye Imagination Museum opened its new space on West Third Street in August, but Boll said new exhibits are still being added upstairs.
“We’re focusing that space on competitive games for people ages 10 through adults,” Boll said. “A lot of these activities are the only ones of their kind in the country.”
The Buckeye Imagination Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday. Daily admission is $14 per person for people ages 2 and up. Membership packages, discount rates and birthday party rentals can be foundonline.