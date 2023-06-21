buckeyepostoffice

The new post office exhibit in the Buckeye Imagination Museum offers visitors the opportunity to deliver letters and packages throughout the museum.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Mail from the United States Post Office is famously delivered regardless of snow, sleet or hail.

“But it’s always sunny at Little Buckeye, so we never have any issues,” said Buckeye Imagination executive director Fred Boll.

Buckeye Imagination post office opening

