BIM introduces sensory hours

In an effort to create a more inclusive and accommodating environment for children who need additional resources, Buckeye Imagination Museum has introduced sensory hours. This initiative aims to provide a tailored experience for young visitors who may benefit from a quieter and less overwhelming atmosphere, allowing them to fully engage and explore the museum's interactive exhibits.

Buckeye Imagination Museum

Book your spot for sensory hours at Buckeye Imagination Museum by clicking here and registering.

