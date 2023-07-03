MANSFIELD — From Monday, June 26th to Friday, June 30th, Buckeye Imagination Museum hosted its very first summer program, and it was designed specifically for local girls in Richland County interested in art.
Planning began in September 2022 for this program, headed by the museum’s Exhibit Coordinator, Ellen Boll.
Boll explained that she wanted to create an art program for girls to participate in that was completely free so that they would have an opportunity to build self-worth and confidence through their expression of various art mediums, despite possible economic and social barriers.
“Art is emotion, it’s creativity” Boll explained. “We wanted to teach the girls about various female artists to show them that they could become successful through their emotions and their personal experiences.”
Throughout the 5-day camp, named “Girls Create Camp,” the 11 young artists learned about Alma Thomas, Mary Blair, Frida Kahlo, Yayoi Kusama, and local muralist, Allison Pence, focusing each day towards one specific artist.
After each artist lesson, the girls would create their own work in the artist’s preferred art style. Once each project was completed, the young artists were given free-style time, where they could work in any art medium they desired.
On Friday, the girls were taken on a field trip through downtown Mansfield to see the various murals and art on the buildings, finishing the trip at Element of Art, where they were able to contribute to the gallery’s Art Wall, a monthly collage-style mural. Upon return, the young artists finalized their work, and began preparing for the art show the museum was holding for them that evening.
From 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Buckeye Imagination Museum held an art show and silent auction for the girls, hosting family members and representatives from Richland County Foundation and the Women’s Fund, a fund of the Foundation. The young artists presented a large piece of art to these representatives to show their appreciation for the funding provided for the program.
After visitors viewed each artist’s work, they were able to participate in a silent auction for pieces each young artist picked out to sell. Once the auction was over, the girls were ecstatic to see their art purchased, each one selling for at least forty dollars. Each girl received the money their art sold for, so both they and Museum staff were very excited to see the event go so successfully.
Buckeye Imagination Museum was very grateful to see the program go so well in its first year and are happy to announce that they plan to continue to provide this program every year. The organization would like to thank the Women’s Fund for providing a portion of the funding needed to make this program possible. The museum also thanks all the parents who allowed their girls to come and participate in Girls Create Camp.