Kids at Buckeye Imagination Museum

Children are the focus of the Buckeye Imagination Museum in downtown Mansfield.

MANSFIELD – Buckeye Imagination Museum (previously known as Little Buckeye Children’s Museum) will open its new facility to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Its new building is located next to the Renaissance Theatre at 175 West Third Street, Mansfield 44902. The entrance and parking lot can be accessed from West Third Street. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to start.

Parents and kids at Imagination Museum

Parents and children can both find fun at the Buckeye Imagination Museum.
