COLUMBUS -- Details have been announced for Buckeye Country Superfest on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
What: Buckeye Country Superfest features performances by Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan, Kameron Marlowe, and Morgan Wade.
The event will also feature the Bootlegger’s Barn Tailgate Fan Fest, full details below. Event organizers also announced the set times for all performers that are part of this year’s massive event.
When: Saturday, July 23.
BOOTLEGGER'S BARN: TAILGATE FAN FEST
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the show.
Get to the event early for the Tailgate Fan Fest, located north of Ohio Stadium, featuring performances by Renee Blair and Drew Parker Festive food and drink – come out and tailgate for good times, games and more!
Grab a bite from your favorite local food trucks.
Grab your official Buckeye Country Superfest merchandise.
Hang out with the personalities from WCOL-FM.
Tailgate Schedule:
Tailgate Opens - 11 a.m.
Session Fire - 11:30 a.m.
Renee Blair - 12:45 p.m.
Drew Parker - 2 p.m.
BUCKEYE COUNTRY SUPERFEST MAIN STAGE 2022 SET TIMES
Stadium Gates Open - 2 p.m.
Morgan Wade - 3:30 p.m.
Kameron Marlowe - 4:40 p.m.
Zach Bryan - 5:55 p.m.
Cody Jinks - 7:15 p.m.
Luke Combs - 9 p.m.
About AEG Presents
Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community.
Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience.
AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach.
More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.
For more information on the 2022 Buckeye Country Superfest, visit buckeyecountrysuperfest.com