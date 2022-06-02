The pathway to being a martial arts champion, or to just improved fitness, is now officially open in Dublin, Ohio.
Black Belt Pro Fitness hosted a ribbon cutting with the Dublin Chamber of Commerce on May 24 at their new, state-of-the-art facility at 6100 Sawmill Rd.
"Our goal at Black Belt is to create a very unique experience, but most importantly we strive to become a very valuable asset to the communities in which we serve," President and CEO Chris Hershberger said.
"Transformation is our business, and with a talented team of dedicated professionals, we look forward to being that catalyst of transformation," Hershberger said.
Black Belt now has locations in Mansfield and Dublin and offers a variety of martial arts and fitness programming for kids, teens and adults.
Hershberger, who has coached athletes to 14 National Championship Titles over the years, brings his experience to the Dublin community as well as a strong desire to help people of all ages reach their goals, from aspiring to be a champion to simply improving self-confidence, discipline and focus.
He has also hired an accomplished roster of coaches, dedicated to the Dublin location.
David Mason, regional manager of Black Belt Dublin, is a former wide receiver coach and assistant strength and conditioning coach at Ohio Dominican University and owned his own physical fitness program, SpeedDoctorz2, for 13 years.
"My goal for BBPF Dublin is to become a premier facility in the community that offers the best training in everything we do," Mason said.
"One thing the Dublin community should know is that we are passionate about what we do and that our mission is to TRANSFORM our members to the 'next level.'"
Mason's team in Dublin includes Coach Sean Foster, who brings 13 years of law enforcement experience, a black belt in Judo, brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and an Amateur 155 MMA Title. Devan Quitt'er, purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and 112 Wrestling State Champion is also on the team. Both Foster and Quitt'er specialize in self-defense training.
Trey King, a Marietta College graduate, ace certified personal trainer and sports performance specialist, is the wellness director at Black Belt Dublin.
King is currently set to lead three sports performance camps for athletes grades 6 and up in Dublin this June and July. These camps are designed to help youth soccer, football, basketball, tennis, volleyball, lacrosse and track athletes become faster, stronger and more confident. There are spots still available, learn more and sign up here.
For questions related to Black Belt membership, programs or anything else, reach out to Ashley Meyer, membership director, at 614-601-8682.