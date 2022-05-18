MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Division of Police would like to remind the public of the annual “Bike-A-Palooza” community event at North Lake Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday May 21.
Bike-A-Palooza is a free family festival hosted by the Mansfield Division of Police and featuring a bike ride with a cop, bicycle safety rodeo, bicycle raffle, bike inspections, small bike repairs, bounce houses, family entertainment, food and the Mansfield Fire Department’s House of Hazards.
More activities for the kids have been added this year.
We really hope to once again, see a great turnout of families for this fun and informative safety event," said Mansfield Police Capt. Shari Robertson. "It is one of our most treasured youth focused events that our Neighborhood Impact Section organizes for our community and it would not be possible without the support and donations made by the numerous event sponsors.
"Without their commitment to making this event a success, we would not be able to host it."
Every child that registers will receive a free bike helmet and attendees are encouraged to participate in a bike ride with Mansfield Police Officers on the bike trail which will start at the end of the event.
Those community partners who were instrumental in making this event possible include: North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC), Bankz Salon, City of Mansfield Parks & Recreation Dept., Mansfield City Council, Police Athletic League (PAL), JPB Professional Marketing, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #32, Lexington Moose 2511, Richland Outreach Center, We ACT, The Ohio State Reformatory Historical Museum, Richland Moves, Richland County Prosecutor’s Office, Warren Rupp Inc., Kokosing, Mansfield Fire Department, Richland County Children Services, OCSEA District 3 and 7000, Der Dutchman, Metal Conversions, The Local ’97, Jacobs Excavating, MANCI 7010, MIX 106, Haring Realty, Dream Huge Realty, Walmart, Heck Law Offices, Advantage Credit Union, International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and Ohio Academy of Pediatrics.
Without their support and commitment, this event would not have been possible.
The public is encouraged to join these community partners for a fun filled afternoon at North Lake Park.
