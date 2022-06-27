ONTARIO – The City of Ontario, Ontario Youth Sports, along with the 4th of July Committee, have announced they will be hosting a two-day festival this year at Marshall Park.
“Moving the festival across the street will allow us to better serve our guests and allow everyone some space to spread out,” said Kenn Spencer OYS Director “We have so many changes to the festival, I am really excited to be a part of this event.”
The festival will kick off with the second annual OYS Land Regatta on July 1 at Marshall Park in Ontario.
“We are really excited to bring something new and different to the area," OYS board member Brett Baxter said. "This year we have added many activities to our Friday Night Event.
"With the addition of a cornhole tournament, beer garden and the First Ever Ontario Car Show, we are really looking for Friday to be a huge event. Our hope is to see an event that grows every year and attracts people to the area.”
The 4th of July Committee has a full Saturday planed for the whole community to enjoy. Saturday will kick off with a 5K Liberty Run and, thanks to the Walter’s Family, will offer great prizes to the winners. The Midway opens at 1 p.m. with a variety of concession trailers from all over the area.
At 3 p.m., the 4th of July Parade will start off with a Doggy Parade and be followed by a long list of enthusiastic participants. The parade route has changed this year – the parade will start on Shelby-Ontario Road and end at the bottom of Dunlap Drive.
"We are excited to see the parade go through the park this year," Spencer said.
This year’s event will include one of the largest raffles to ever take place in Richland County with more than $20,000 in prizes.
"Thank you to New Haven Auto for your generous donation – having a car to give away is an exciting part of the Raffle," the committee noted.
The festival will conclude with the areas largest fireworks display.
"Thanks to the Niss Foundation for being great supporters of our event," organizers stated.
"There so many things going on at this festival, we are looking forward to showing off our park and celebrating the 4th of July Ontario Style. Please take time to look at our list of events and recognize the sponsors that have made this one-of-a-kind event."
Schedule of Events
Friday July 1
6 to 9 p.m. -- Ontario Car Show Marshall Park BB Parking Lot
5:30 to 9 p.m. -- Concessions Marshall Park
6 to 9 p.m. -- Cornhole tournament Marshall Park
6 to 8 p.m. -- Milliron Auto Parts Land Regatta Marshall Park
6 to 10 p.m. -- Friday Night Beer Garden Marshall Park
6 to 10 p.m. -- DJ services provided by Tony Mitchell Marshall Park
Saturday July 1
8 to 10 a.m. -- Ontario 5K Liberty Run Front of High School
Noon -- Festival Officially Opens Marshall Park
1 p.m. -- Midway opens Midway area
1 to 10 p.m. -- Concessions stands (Fair food at its Finest) Marshall Park
1 to 6 p.m. -- Vendor displays Marshall Park
3 to 4:30 p.m. -- Parade Review and Introductions New Parade Route
3 p.m. -- Patriot Pooch Parade Dunlap Road
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. -- Festival Parade Start Dunlap Road (Grand Marshalls: Jim Henry & Dave Rehfeldt)
4:30 to 8:30 p.m. -- Magicians, Balloon & Tattoo artists Festival Grounds
4:30 to 5 p.m. -- Raffle Announcements & Selections Raffle Stage
5 to 5:45 p.m. -- Ontario Lions Frog Jumping Contest Raffle Stage (Bring your own Frog)
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. -- Meet Miss Ontario & her Court Pavilion
5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. -- Raffle Announcements & Selections Raffle Stage
5:30 to 10 p.m. -- Pour One Nine (Adults Only)
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. -- Soul Slater & Horns Band Main Stage
6:00 to 6:45 p.m. -- Jump Around – Frog Jumping Extravaganza Raffle Stage
6:45 to 7 p.m. -- Raffle Announcements & Selections Raffle Stage
7 to 7:30 p.m. -- Eating contest – School Division Raffle Stage
7:30 to 7:45 p.m. -- Raffle Announcements & Selections Raffle Stage
7:45 to 8:15 p.m. -- Eating contest – Civic division
8 to 10 p.m. -- Fleetwood Macked (Band) Main Stage
8:15 to 8:30 p.m. -- Raffle announcements & Selections Raffle Stage
8:30 to 9 p.m. -- Eating contest – CEO division Raffle Stage
9 to 9:45 p.m. -- Raffle (Lucky Box) & Automobile Raffle Tent
10:05 p.m. -- National Anthem – 7 yr. old Breckelle Miller Main Stage
10:10 p.m. -- FIREWORKS sponsored by Just Look Up!! (Brenda & Dan Niss) Fireworks Music Simulcast by WVNO Mix 106.1
New for 2022
Parade route starts at Ontario High School, follows Dunlop Road through Marshall Park.
Be sure to enter the New Haven Auto Sales Raffle for a chance to win a car and/or prizes valued at over $20,000/ Tickets are $1 each.