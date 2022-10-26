BELLVILLE – Country Meadow Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has invited the public for a trick-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The event is designed to help lift the residents’ spirits and provide a way for the whole family to give back to the community.
The event brings the community in for residents to enjoy fellowship and for the fun of seeing everyone in costume, according to Bellville’s Mayor Teri Brenkus.
The Village of Bellville website boasts, “Our greatest asset is our citizens. Hospitality is alive and well in the Village of Bellville.”
“Two things that brighten their day: children and animals,” Brenkus said. “Residents enjoy seeing children and celebrating the holidays with people. It ends up not being about the candy at all.”
The activity director at Country Meadow, Brenna Montgomery, stated that the residents will be in the dining hall set up at stations to hand out candy. She also said that attendees can bring their pets dressed up as well, as long as they are vaccinated and flea treated.
Councilwoman Debra Carver remembers her grandkids dressing up and going there to trick-or-treat.
“I think my grandkids enjoyed the event just as much as the residents," Carver said. "I think the kids livened up all their spirits. It was amazing to watch and experience it firsthand.”
Carver said Bellville is a community of families, and they want everyone to feel included in the holiday celebrations.
Many current and former employees said that the trick-or-treating was one of the residents and their own favorite activities.
Ann McKinley, a former physical therapist at Country Meadow, mentioned that the residents who are able to communicate enjoy talking with the kids about their costumes and what their favorite candies are said.
On Facebook, former Country Meadow employee, Anna Lee said, “That was the best activity for the residents. We always had a huge turnout, and I couldn’t look at candy for weeks afterwards.”
Montgomery also wanted to stress that the residents are ecstatic and can’t wait for Friday’s festivities.
For community members that wish to attend, Country Meadow’s address is 4910 Algire Road in Bellville.
Country Meadow says to keep the facility in mind as it continues to host events for holidays, like Easter, for the community to celebrate with them. However, the nursing center often welcomes visitors that want to sing with, pray for, or just talk to the residents.