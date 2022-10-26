Country Meadow building

Country Meadow Nursing Home’s address is 4910 Algire Road in Bellville.

BELLVILLE – Country Meadow Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has invited the public for a trick-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The event is designed to help lift the residents’ spirits and provide a way for the whole family to give back to the community.

Tags