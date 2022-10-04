Bellville hosts Family Field Day on Oct. 9 From the Village of Belleville, Special to Richland Source Oct 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELLVILLE -- The Village of Bellville is hosting an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Family Field Day at Charles Palm Park (4777 Bellville North Rd., Bellville) on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m.ODNR is providing fishing poles (and bait), archery trailer and a BB gun range.Stratford Guns and Gunsmithing in Butler is providing additional bait.The Village of Bellville is providing glazed donuts, cider and smores – available while supplies last.Officials ask the community to please join for a free day of family fun. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bellville Fishing Bb Gun Village Ohio Department Of Natural Resources Family Field Day Bait Fishing Pole Trailer Trending ‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates Richland County property transfers: Appleseed Shopping Center sells for $2 million Open Source: Lloyd Rebar wins a share of Intel construction project Polk man killed in Ashland County motorcycle crash 2 sex offenders, woman with escape charge among Fugitives of the Week Arena project seeks funds for facility at Richland County Fairgrounds Local firefighter dies in motorcycle accident The End of the World in Newville: 1844 Frank P. Lahm Aviation Museum opens in downtown Mansfield Meet Effie James, Richland Source's new columnist The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene.