Ginters

Charles and Bonnie Ginter of Bellville will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this month.

MANSFIELD — Charles didn’t think he had a shot with Bonnie when they first met, but time has proven him wrong.

The Ginters will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on April 12. The couple lived most of their lives in Shelby but currently reside in Bellville.

Ginter wedding photo

Newly married Charles and Bonnie Ginter pose for a photo on their wedding day, April 12, 1953.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.