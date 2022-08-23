biketrail02

Ray Piar cuts the ribbon with staff and volunteers of Richland County Park District in front of the new maintenance facility on the B&O Bike Trail Aug. 23, 2022.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

LEXINGTON -- The 18-mile B&O Bike Trail now has a central maintenance facility behind Lexington Community Church.

The new 40-by-30 foot maintenance facility, which hosted a ribbon cutting Aug. 23, can now house multiple mowers and large equipment for volunteers to access in a more convenient location than the space storage sheds that Gorman Nature Center previously provided.

biketrail04

Scattered straw is placed in the space between the new maintenance facility and picnic pavilion on the B&O Bike Trail. Trail Manager Larry Smith said the park district will scatter seed of Ohio native species by November 2022 to start a pollinator garden.

