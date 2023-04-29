The North American Music Awards (NAMAS)

Top left: Danny Holmes Jr.; Top right: Nahbiyah; Bottom left: Rugrat Chuckiee; Bottom right: Niquasaucin

MANSFIELD -- Orange Street, on the north side of the city, was buzzing with excitement on April 1 as the North American Music Awards (NAMAS) returned to Mansfield for the first time since its inception in 2007.

Tyrone Johnson, Executive Director of the NAMAS, started the event back in 2007. The first one was held at the Kehoe Center. After holding the event in Columbus for several years, it was time to bring it all back to where it started.

GALLERY: 2023 North American Music Awards

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.